Sussex murder arrest: Man released on bail as investigation continues into mother-of-two's death

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Sussex has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Nicola Redman, 33, died after falling from a 7th floor flat in Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove, yesterday morning (January 18).

A 52-year-old man, who was known to Nicola, was arrested on suspicion of murder but has tonight bailed until February 13 while police continue to investigate.

The case has been notified to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as Nicola and the 52-year-old had been in contact with police recently.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Chapman said: "We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of local residents and Nicola's family as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this tragic death."

