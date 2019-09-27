Sussex Police officer hit by car on A27 remains in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses after a police officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a passing car on the A27 north of Brighton.

The constable from the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit sustained serious leg injuries and is currently receiving further hospital treatment.

The eastbound carriageway of the A27 at Falmer was closed shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday (September 25) when the officer was struck by the car, a white Lexus RX saloon car.

The 38-year-old Eastbourne woman who was driving the car was unhurt, police said.

The officer had been helping at the scene of a broken down lorry on one of the lanes of the carriageway since 7.35pm when he was struck by a passing vehicle just as the lorry was about to move again.

Police said they are not treating the collision as a deliberate act and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Fenwick.

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone travelling along that stretch of road and nearby shortly before the collision, and would like to see any dash cam footage available, which will help provide a better understanding of the traffic conditions at the time.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, who has not been arrested, is co-operating with the investigators, according to police.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Miller said: “The officer is very grateful for the many expressions of support and best wishes. It was a very serious injury but we hope that he will make a steady though slow recovery. This is another example of the risks to which our colleagues are exposed as they work to keep the public safe round the clock.”

This was the third police officer to have been seriously injured while responding to incidents this week.

On Monday (September 23), at approximately 1.05am, two police officers and a man they had detained were hit by a car on the A259 at Littlehampton.

The policeman remains in hospital and is due to have surgery on a broken shoulder, an arm and leg. His colleague, a policewoman, has been discharged from hospital after suffering two fractures and extensive bruising, and is recovering at home.

A local man, who the officers arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs moments before the impact, also suffered fractures but has left hospital and been released under investigation.

Jack Robson, 20, unemployed and from Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 25) charged with three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence and with uncorrected vision.