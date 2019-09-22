Sussex town centre cordoned off due to serious incident

Part of a Sussex town centre has been cordoned off after an incident which left a man fighting for his life.

Sussex Police said that just before 1.50am on Sunday (September 22) a 32-year-old man was found in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, with critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Southampton. Police have cordoned off the road as investigations continue. Officers want to speak to the driver of a light or silver coloured car seen at the time who may have information. Witnesses can call 101 or report information to police online quoting Operation Fairford.

Belmont Street in Bognor Regis has been cordoned off by police freelance Buy a Photo

