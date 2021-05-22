Sussex woman calls 999 accusing neighbour of ‘sending a ghost to haunt them’

According to Mid-Sussex Inspector Darren Taylor, the caller from Haywards Heath shared her supernatural concerns at around midnight this morning (May 22).

Inspector Taylor said while the woman was reassured by officers about the nature of ghosts, she was given a more serious message about the importance of using 999 for emergencies only.

“We get all kinds of weird and wonderful calls into 999, but people need to be aware that when they call the emergency number they are blocking people getting through who are in a real emergency,” Inspector Taylor said.

“It’s absolutely key that we allow people who need the police straight away to be able to get through.

“For non-emergency incidents, the public are advised to call 101 or email Sussex Police.”

The existence of ghosts, while not scientifically proven, has divided opinion for time immemorial.