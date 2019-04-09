Sutton woman wanted for breaching non-molestation order in Crawley

A Woman is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order.

Jennifer Kelly, 34, of Carshalton, Sutton, has breached the order on numerous occasions, specifically at an address in Ifield, Crawley, since it was issued in February 2016, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

She has links to Sussex and Surrey.

The spokesman said: “If you’ve seen Jennifer, or have any information on where she could be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1276 of 12/02.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

