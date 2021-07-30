Swan shot dead at park near Horsham

The swan - one of three cygnets at Southwater Country Park - was found lying dead in the water.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the park, said: “The dead swan was taken to the vets and it has been confirmed that unfortunately it was killed by a shot to the side of the head with a ball bearing style projectile likely to be from a rifle or catapult.

“This incident has now been reported to Sussex Police.

A swan has been shot dead at Southwater Country Park

“If anyone has any information that could help the police with their enquiries please call them on 101 or go online to https://www.sussex.police.uk/reportcrime Meanwhile, a number of fish have also been found dead in the park’s fishing lake.

The council spokesperson added: “In an unrelated incident, a small number of fish died in the lake recently during a spell of extremely hot weather.

“The Environment Agency attended the site and confirmed that the fish died due to low oxygen levels as a result of the hot weather.

“The council worked with the Environment Agency to re-oxygenate the water which is now at satisfactory levels.”

Meanwhile, people have reacted with horror and sorrow at the swan’s death and have posted messages on social media.

The shooting comes just days after police confirmed they had been alerted when a pet cat was shot in Horsham.

A police spokesman said it was believed the cat had been shot with an air rifle.