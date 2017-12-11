Teen in custody after police detain stolen car in Crawley

A teenage boy has been taken into custody after police detained a stolen car in Crawley.

Officers from Crawley and Sussex Roads Police intercepted a reported stolen vehicle just after 11am yesterday (December 10).

A spokesman said: “The vehicle concerned briefly made-off damaging a number of motorists cars.

“He was swiftly and safely detained and a 19-year-old male is now in custody.”

The car was stopped in College Road by the traffic lights to County Mall.

If anyone has any information about the incident please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting CAD437.