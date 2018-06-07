Teen rushed to hospital after hammer attack outside school

A teenager was smashed repeatedly over the head with a hammer in a broad daylight attack outside a school.

Police said the 18-year-old was attacked in a playing field opposite Imberhorne School in Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead, just after 1pm this afternoon (June 7).

He was left with serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital, although he remained conscious, officers added.

The attacker stole a black Adidas rucksack from the teen running off in the direction of East Grinstead town centre via Heathcote Drive.

Police said he is described as white, male, 5’10”, of average to large build, with blond hair worn in a top knot, carrying a green man-bag and wearing a grey zipped hooded top and light blue jeans.

Officers immediately launched a search of the area and enquiries continue to identify the suspect.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson, of Sussex Police, said: “We believe that the victim was targeted and that this was not a random attack. Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but this was shocking happening near to a school. Some pupils who witnessed the incident have been supported by school staff. ”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 663 of 07/06. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.