Teenage boy sentenced for sex offences against girls in Crawley

A teenage boy has been sentenced for sexual offences against three girls he went to school with in Crawley.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Crawley Youth Court on Friday December 1, and was referred to the West Sussex Youth Offender panel for 12 months, after pleading guilty to four offences, said police.

He engaged in sexual activity with one of the girls, and incited all three to send indecent images of themselves to him, two of whom did so, including the girl with whom he engaged in sexual activity, added police.

Detective Constable Dani Flude of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “This was a distressing case in which the boy engaged in relationships with the three girls for some time, intimidating two into sending topless photos and engaging in unwanted sexual activity with one of them.

“His behaviour and messaging became increasingly frequent, sexual and coercive and only when one of the girls finally confided in her mother were we informed so that an investigation could take place.

“Young people need to be assured that they do not have to accept this type of criminal behaviour.

“Speak to parents, guardians and ensure we are told. We will always investigate and take action wherever possible, and can help you get more advice and support.”