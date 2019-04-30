Teenage girl raped in West Sussex

A police investigation is underway after a teenage girl reported she had been raped in a West Sussex field on Friday (April 26).

Forensic investigators attended the scene in Tangmere, near Chichester, after the alleged incident, reported to have occurred between 7pm and 8.30pm, according to Sussex Police.

Police

A spokesman said: "The victim – a teenage girl – describes her attacker as a man of mixed race, around 6’, of medium build, with broad shoulders.

"He was wearing a white hoody with the hood up and a black snood covering his face. He spoke with a local accent in a deep voice and smelled of cannabis."

Police said officers received the report on Sunday (April 28) and forensics investigators attended the scene the following morning (Monday).

The spokesman added: "Police are engaging with the local community, and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the area. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving the support she needs.

"Police are urging anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1006 of 28/04.

"Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."