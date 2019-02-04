Teenage girl taken to hospital after assault by youths in West Sussex

A 14-year-old girl received hospital treatment after an assault 'involving a number of youths' in Chichester on Saturday night, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers have engaged with the victim’s mother after the incident, which happened in Little London Walk at about 7.40pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "Police received reports of an assault involving a number of youths.

"The victim, a 14-year-old local girl, was safely removed from the scene shortly afterwards and the crowd dispersed.

"Officers engaged with the victim’s mother and were advised she had been to hospital for treatment."

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 847 of 02/02.

