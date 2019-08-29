Teenager admits intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Crawley

A teenager from London has been convicted of intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis in Crawley, according to a court document.

Cameron Robinson, 18, of George lane, South Woodford, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin with intent to supply when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court.

The offence took place at Crawley, on October 8 last year. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of quantities of cocaine and cannabis, with intent to supply, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

