Teenager charged after Horsham stabbing

Police were called to the attack in East Street at 1.37am on Saturday October 2 after a 21-year-old local man suffered stab wounds to the body.

A police spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“A 19-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft by finding, possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. He has been released on conditional bail until November 2, pending further enquiries.

“Following enquiries, police located a fourth suspect, who was arrested in London with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police.

“Harvey Beckett, 18, of Burnham Place, Horsham, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife in public and possession of a Class B drug.

“He has been remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court on November 5.