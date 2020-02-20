Teenager robbed and stabbed in Crawley

A teenager was robbed and stabbed in Crawley, according to police.

Sussex Police said they recieved a report of a robbery in Padstow Walk yesterday (February 19) just before 5pm.

Police

A spokesman said: “The victim, an 18-year-old local man, was approached by another man who stabbed him and stole his mobile phone.

“He was taken to East Surrey Hospital for treatment of a facial injury, which was confirmed non-life threatening.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1013 of 19/02.

