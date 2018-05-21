Terror as staff threatened in Betfred robbery

Frightened staff at a high street bookmakers were forced to hand over cash as they were threatened during a robbery.

Police said a man entered Betred in High Street, Cranleigh, on Sunday evening (May 20) demanding money from the safe.

He threatened staff who handed over a quantity of cash before he ran off in the direction of Knowle Lane.

The robbery took place at 7.40pm and officers are still hunting for the thief.

He is described as a short white male, skinny build, in his late teens. He was wearing black/grey hoodie, grey ski mask, blue jeans and spoke with the southern accent

DC Michael Taylor said: “This was understandably a frightening ordeal for the staff and something they are unlikely to forget - but thankfully nobody has been injured.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to trace the person involved in this incident.

“A number of enquiries are taking place and we are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us on 101 quoting PR/45180052678.

“There is no place for such crimes in our communities and I urge anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.”

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.