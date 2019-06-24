The 12 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Crawley in April 2019 - revealed by police

The Crawley streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The Crawley streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 140 anti-social behaviour reports in Crawley. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near High Street.

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a parking area close to The Boulevard.

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Queensway.

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Enfield Road.

