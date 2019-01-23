These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have had the most anti-social behaviour

Here are the instances of anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.

The figures below from November 2018 (the most recent available) show the total recorded crime and the number of anti-social behaviour reports. The information has been published on the police.uk website. See also: These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Three Bridges, 115 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 23.

Northgate, 73 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 15.

Southgate, 82 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 14.

Tilgate, 75 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 12.

