Thief threatens to attack staff in Crawley robbery

A man threatened to attack staff as he robbed a store in Crawley.

Police said a large sum of money was stolen from McColls in Ifield Parade after it was targeted by a thief on Saturday morning (May 25).

Staff handed the money over to the crook after being threatened with violence and he then fled the scene. Officers searched the area but the man was not located.

Police said he is described as white, around 6’ 4”, with a Northern accent and wearing a blue hooded top and a chequered scarf across his face.

The incident took place at about 6.15am and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 275 of 25/05.