This is why a police helicopter was circling Crawley

A police helicopter was seen circling the skies above Crawley on Friday night (January 18).

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) chopper was called out after a Surrey Police operator spotted a possible drink-driver, said NPAS Redhill on Twitter.

They said: "We picked up the vehicle as we passed by and followed it into Sussex, where Crawley Police stopped it for us."

The driver was arrested after a positive breath test, according to NPAS Redhill.

