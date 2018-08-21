Three arrested following drugs raids in Crawley and Mid Sussex

A kilo of cocaine was discovered along with a quantity of other drugs as police raided homes and cars in Mid Sussex and Crawley.

Officers said the cocaine was found inside a black Jaguar car after it was stopped in Lindfield at 10pm on Friday (August 17).

A property was then raided in Brighton Road, Crawley, and more drugs were found.

Another vehicle was later searched and a large quantity of cash was found and seized.

Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon and conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug and conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

All three are from Crawley and have been released under investigation, officers added.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “This stop came as part of proactive patrols around the supply of Class A drugs and I urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their communities to call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency so that we can target the people causing harm.”