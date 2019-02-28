Three men arrested in Horley after a large quantity of cannabis discovered

Three men have been arrested after a large quantity of cannabis was found at an address in Horley yesterday (February 27).

Surrey Police say they searched an address after receiving a report around 6pm of a smell of cannabis from the location.

Police

A large amount of cannabis flowers were found following a thorough search of the address and the adjoining property.

Remnants of cannabis flower heads were also found.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis.

They were also arrested in relation to immigration offences.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or report it online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190021545

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Signs of a cannabis farm include:

- A distinctive strong and sickly sweet smell

- Equipment to grow cannabis being taken into a house. For example, lighting and ventilation equipment

- Constantly covered or blocked-off windows. Cannabis factories often have constantly pulled curtains, black-out blinds or foil coverings

- Unsociable coming and going at all hours or neighbours you never see

- Strong and constant lighting day and night

- High levels of heat and condensation. Cannabis factories often give off heat and the windows stay misted up

- Constant buzz of ventilation. Listen out for a whirring sound as the growers try to create an ideal climate for the plants to grow

- Lots of power cables. Gangs sometimes dig underground to lay cables that hook up to things like lamp posts so they don’t have to pay for the enormous amounts of electricity they use. They can easily run up a £20,000 utility bill.

- Often the gangs will use modern slavery victims to tend their plants - people who are smuggled into the UK illegally and forced to work in dangerous conditions for little or no reward.