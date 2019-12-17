Three men attacked as violence erupts in Horsham town centre

Three men were attacked - and two of them robbed - when violence flared in Horsham town centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Police revealed today how the violence broke out just before 1am after two youths and a man jumped in front of a woman’s car in Brighton Road and asked her for a lift.

A spokesman said: “When she refused and attempted to drive around them, one of them smashed her passenger window with a bottle.

“They then approached a man in Brighton Road and demanded money before hitting him over the back of the head with a bottle.

“They then approached another man, threatening and hitting him to the ground and proceeded to kick him whilst on the ground.

“They then went onto punch another man in East Street.”

He added: “Nothing was stolen and none of the victims needed hospital treatment.”

Two 17-year-old boys and a 22-year-old man were later detained on suspicion of robbery and one of the 17-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a PC when he was detained, said the police spokesman.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possessing an offensive weapon.

All three have been questioned and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Joel Brooks said: “We are investigating a series of events which all happened in a short space of time close to each other.

“We have made three arrests but would like to hear from anyone who saw these or has any information about them to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 78 of 15/12.