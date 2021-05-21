Three men charged with murder of Henfield man

Billy Henham, 24, was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

On Thursday (May 20) officers arrested four people in connection with Billy’s murder following new investigative evidence, a police spokesman said.

Three men have since been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday (21 May).

Billy Henham SUS-200820-143150001

They are:

Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing.

Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton

Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

Billy Henham was found dead in a building in Brighton. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200401-151343001

The fourth man was released without any further action.