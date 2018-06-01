Three more banned from roads for drink and drug-driving

Three more Crawley drivers have lost their licences after being caught drink and drug-driving.

David Newark was caught drug-driving twice in ten days, police said.

Newark, a cleaner, of Colonsay Road, was arrested in Ifield Road, Crawley, at about 6.10pm on Saturday December 16, after almost colliding with another car.

The 24-year-old was charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, possession of cannabis, possession of diazepam, possession of Xanax and possession of dianabol.

He was then arrested in Horsham Road, Crawley, after crashing his car at about 3.55pm on Monday December 25.

He was charged with driving with 4.6mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Newark was banned from the roads for four years after appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 16, and was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Police said all drugs were seized and destroyed.

Officers said Godfrey Mushandu, a care worker, of Skelmersdale Walk, Crawley, was arrested in Charlwood on December 8,

The 49-year-old was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He was disqualified from driving for a year after appearing at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on May 4. He was also ordered to pay a £345 fine, £500 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Police said Chenjerayi Musendo, 49, unemployed, of Oakhill Chase, Crawley, was banned from the roads for three years after being caught more than three-times the drink-drive limit.

Musendo was arrested in Oakhill Chase, Crawley, on December 16. He was charged with driving with 301mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system. The legal limit is 85mg.

He was disqualified from driving after appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 16, and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.