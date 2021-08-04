Toy gun sparks police search in East Grinstead
Mid Sussex Police received a report of youths seen with a possible ‘handgun’ in East Grinstead yesterday (Tuesday, August 3).
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:24 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 3pm and ‘caused the team and other colleagues to carry out an area search for them’.
“They were located and the young male with the toy gun spoken to,” said Inspector Taylor.
“Somewhat shocked, he informed us it was for a project,” he added.