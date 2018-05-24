Two admit smashing into Horsham store and stealing mannequin

Two men who smashed windows and stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes from a Horsham store have been convicted.

Mannequins with limbs ripped off were left strewn on floor as burglars smashed their way in to Wakefields Outfitters in the early hours of February 22.

Police said at least two thieves - wearing dark clothing - made off down West Street with £3,500 worth of clothes and a display dummy.

The clothes were later recovered and two men were arrested.

Ricky Ayres, 48, unemployed, of no fixed address, and Dominic Hawkins, 18, unemployed, of Livingstone Road, Horsham, were charged with burglary.

Police said today (May 24) the pair appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday February 23.

Hawkins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month community order as well as being ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge.

Ayres originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea at a further hearing at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on May 14.

Officers said he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.