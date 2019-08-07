Two arrested after man stabbed in Hurstpierpoint

Officers investigating a stabbing in Hurstpierpoint have arrested two people.

Emergency services were called to Willow Way at 5.48pm on Tuesday evening (August 6), after a 30-year-old local man sustained wounds to his stomach, back and an arm.

Police in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing at this time.

It is understood the victim and his attacker are known to each other.

Following enquiries, two suspects handed themselves in to police later that evening, police said.

A police spokesman said: “A 30-year-old man from Ilfracombe, Devon, and a 17-year-old boy from Hassocks, were both arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this stage.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1190 of 06/08.