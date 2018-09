Two people were arrested at a butcher shop in Broadfield in Crawley yesterday afternoon (September 29), according to police.

A police spokesman said officers were called to an incident at Zamzam butchers in Broadfield Barton at 1.11pm.

The spokesman said two people were arrested and were helping officers with their inquiries.

More news:

Police search for woman missing from Haywards Heath



Car crashes into traffic lights in Crawley



Mid Sussex Police seize more than 100 knives in Operation Sceptre