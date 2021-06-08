Two girls sought by police after man suspected of acting indecently in Hassocks park

Police news

The man is believed to have been acting indecently at the skate park in the Memorial gardens at Hassocks Park at about 1pm on Saturday, May 29, said police.

He was described as white, about 30, slim, wearing a blue baseball cap, blue jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms,

He was also seen to approach and speak to two girls believed to be aged between nine and 11, though he did not touch them, police said.

PC Natalie Baynes of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We would like to talk to these two girls to establish exactly what happened, and to anyone else who witnessed the incident.

“You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 692 of 29/05.”