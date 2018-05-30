Two in court as Horsham murder trial begins

Two men charged with the murder of a Horsham man have appeared in court.

Anthony Williams, aged 37, was found dead at a flat in Park Way, Horsham, with stab wounds on September 19 last year.

Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Brixton, London, and Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday May 29.

Bridge and Omofeghare both pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder of the Horsham father.

The trial was due to continue yesterday and the prosecution case is expected to last until June 4 and will be followed by defence and summing up.

The trial continues.