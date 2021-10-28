Police said the burglary happened between 9pm and 10.30pm at a property on Pullman Avenue.

They are now appealing for witnesses.

“The first bike stolen is a 2005 blue and white Yamaha WR-450 registration LJ05 BVA,” said a police spokesman.

Police said one of the stolen motorbikes is a 2005 blue and white Yamaha WR-450 with the registration LJ05 BVA. Picture: Sussex Police.

“The second bike is a blue and white 2016 Yamaha YZ-25OX with yellow detailing and is predominantly used for off-road motor biking and it not fitted with a licence plate,” he added.

Police said they are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white van, which was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage from the Pullman Avenue area, which could help with the investigation, is urged to make a report online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 1464 of 26/10.