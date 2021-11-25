Two people reported injured after fight at Gatwick Airport

Sussex Police said the incident took place shortly before midnight as passengers returning from an Easyjet flight EZY8286 from Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, disembarked and walked through the airport.

An incident involving two men and one woman was reported to police, and two people reported being injured.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation involving three people at Gatwick Airport on November 17