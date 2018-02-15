UPDATE: Man released in attempted child abduction investigation

A man arrested in connection with an alleged attempted child abduction has been released without charge.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man in a car while walking her dog in Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down, on January 30.

Officers said at about 4.50pm he stopped alongside her and gestured for her to get in.

Police received further reports of the same vehicle in the same area and a 35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested in connection with the incident.

However, following extensive enquiries, he was released and will face no further action, officers added.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson, of Crawley Investigations, said: “As a result of our investigation we are unable to proceed any further, and the man arrested will face no further action.

“We have engaged with the victim and her parents throughout to keep them informed of our progress.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to report it online or call us on 101, or in an emergency, dial 999.”