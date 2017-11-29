UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after Crawley stabbing

A fatal stabbing yesterday in a Crawley play area is now being investigated as murder, police have confirmed.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Crawley, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was rearrested following the victim’s death on suspicion of murder.

Crawley fatal stabbing, Cherry Lane. SUS-171128-155225008

As of last night, he remained in police custody, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and the scene remains cordoned off while forensics are carried out.

A statement from police read: “At about 10.30am on Tuesday (November 28), police received a report of a stabbing on a pathway close to a playground in Cherry Lane.

“Shortly afterwards, a man was arrested at the nearby bowls pavilion in connection with the incident.

“The victim, a man believed to be in his 60s, was treated by paramedics for serious injuries, but was sadly later pronounced dead at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

“The scene remains cordoned off while forensics are carried out, and police are appealing for witnesses.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft from the Surrey & Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this time we are attempting to identify the victim of this attack and considerable forensic evidence is being secured at the scene.

“There is a man in custody and I am appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward and speak to the police.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Hale.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crawley Borough Council has announced that the playground will be closed for the rest of this week.

“The Play Service will re-open next week on Tuesday 5 December at Creasys Drive Adventure Playground,” the council said in a statement.