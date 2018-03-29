UPDATE: New images released after £20,000 of jewellery stolen from home

New CCTV images have been released of men wanted after £20,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a home between Horsham and Crawley.

Police said thieves stole 12 watches, three rings, three cameras and a PlayStation 4 when they raided the property in Lambs Green, Rusper, on February 19.

The break-in took place sometime between 1.15pm and 5.45pm and new images show two men acting suspiciously around the house at 4.45pm.

Detective Constable Becki Buckley said: “We have issued a clearer picture of the men we would like to speak to in connection with this theft.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

“In particular we are urging any dog walkers who were near the property at this time to cast their minds back to this day to see if they remembered anything out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 791 of 19/02.