UPDATE: Village square evacuated due to ‘explosive device’

Police have cordoned off a village square to deal with a suspected explosive device.

Officers said they were called just before 9am to a flat in Fairbank Road, in Southwater. On arrival they found a device which they were concerned may be an explosive.

A 100-metre cordon has been set up around the car park in Lintot Square and nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated.

Police said a bomb squad from Aldershot was currently in attendance.

Horsham District Council is urging people to stay away from the area.

Related stories: BREAKING NEWS: Village square evacuated