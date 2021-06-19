Urgent appeal to find missing Crawley pensioner
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a pensioner who went missing in Crawley yesterday (Friday, June 18).
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 7:27 am
Alan Wenman, 70, went missing from his home in Brighton Road.
Alan is described as being 5’6”, of stocky build, with receding grey hair. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.
He left his home on foot, but police believe he may be trying to head to the London area.
He may appear confused and there is concern for his welfare.
If you see him please call 999 immediately, quoting serial number 1742 of 18/06.