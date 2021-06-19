Urgent appeal to find missing Crawley pensioner

Alan Wenman went missing from his home in Crawley. SUS-210619-071926001

Alan Wenman, 70, went missing from his home in Brighton Road.

Alan is described as being 5’6”, of stocky build, with receding grey hair. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.

He left his home on foot, but police believe he may be trying to head to the London area.

He may appear confused and there is concern for his welfare.