Valuable violin stolen on train near Haywards Heath: man arrested

Officers investigating the theft of a valuable violin on a train near Haywards Heath have made an arrest.
An appeal was launched following the theft, which happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, June 11, said British Transport Police.
Today police confirmed that a 38-year-old man from Norwood, London has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
He has since been released on police bail while further enquiries continue, said a spokesman.
The victim was heading towards Haywards Heath when they accidently left their bag on board containing the violin.
The incident happened on a Thameslink service travelling between Brighton and East Croydon.
The violin has been recovered, confirmed police.
