VIDEO: County News: Dad attacked by men trying to steal his puppy

A dad said he acted on ‘natural instinct’ when he was set upon by two men who tried to steal his puppy.

Kelvin Maddox, 30, was walking his dog Ralph on Sunday when the men tried to rob him.

Kelvin, who lives with his young son and fiancée in Montreal Way, Durrington, said: “It was dark already, virtually pitch black. A car went round the block three or four times, almost as if it was circling me.”

The car then went past him near Lamb Park, in Durrington, again and two men got out.

Kelvin said: “They shouted ‘oy!’. I was thinking maybe they know me and they wanted a chat?”

The two men ran at him and one of them shoved him backwards.

“A lot of things go through your head at the same time. I felt the other one try to yank the lead off my wrist.

“It all happened so quickly, my natural instinct was to fight back. I punched the other one square in the face with my left hand.” Kelvin said his dog Ralph went ‘absolutely crazy’ and tried to get between him and the would-be robbers.

Unable to quickly steal the dog, the men fled in their car.

Kelvin was not seriously injured in the attack, but he is worried others could be.

“I had heard about it before but I am 6ft 2ins, I wouldn’t think they would try me.

“Just imagine if it was to happen to an elderly couple.

“It seemed like they were waiting for an opportunity. They couldn’t do it where streetlights were.”

He was also surprised to be targeted as Ralph is not a pedigree dog.

Kelvin praised the police officers who asked him lots of questions about the attack.

He added: “I only wish I had punched him harder. If I had knocked him out the police could have caught him.”

Police said the men are described as 6ft tall, medium build with dark hair. They made off in a vehicle, believed to be a Zafira or similar.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting serial 1071 of 26/11.