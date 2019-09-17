Violence spills on to the street from Crawley piri piri restaurant

Police are seeking witnesses to a violent incident in Crawley town centre.

A group of four men entered the Reds Piri Piri restaurant in the High Street, Crawley, on Saturday September 7 at around 7.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “There was altercation between the staff and the men in which items were thrown around the shop.

“This continued outside the premises with fighting in the High Street.”

Five men, including two members of staff at the restaurant, reported injuries including cuts and bruises sustained as a result of this incident.

Investigator Sharon Rentoul said: “This was a violent incident that took place at a time when there would have been many families and other members of the public out for an evening meal.

“No arrests have been at this stage but enquiries are continuing and we are working to establish the motive for the incident.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1264 of 07/09.”