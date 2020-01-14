‘Violent’ man, 36, arrested in Crawley following town centre search

A ‘violent’ 36-year-old man was arrested by police in Crawley following a town centre search.

The man was wanted on emergency recall as he had breached the conditions of his licence, Crawley Police said on Twitter.

Police news

A spokesman said: “Following a tip off from a member of the public a Special Constable on foot patrol saw the male on The Broadwalk.”

Several response officers and police CCTV officers assisted during the incident, which happened on January 12.

The spokesman added: “He was located after a search of the town centre in a nail salon, arrested and taken to custody before being transported back to prison.”

He praised the ‘brilliant teamwork’ which lead to the man’s arrest.

The spokesman said: “An excellent sighting of a wanted person in #Crawley yesterday by one of our @SussexSpecials along with brilliant teamwork from #BSection led to the safe arrest of a violent male who is now on his way back to prison.”

