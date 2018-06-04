Wanted man convicted of stealing four cans of lager

A 21-year-old from East Grinstead, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested and convicted of stealing four cans of lager.

Archie Gates, currently of no fixed address, was wanted on suspicion of committing further offences and displaying poor behaviour on his release from prison earlier this year, police said.

Following enquiries, he was arrested in Broadfield Park, Crawley, on Saturday (1 June) and remanded in custody, according to police.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 4), he was charged with stealing four cans of Stella Artois lager from Iceland in Queens Walk, East Grinstead, on 22 April.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three weeks’ detention in a young offender’s institution, said police.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.