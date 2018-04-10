Warning after spate of thefts from town vehicles

A warning has been issued following a number of thefts from vehicles across the town centre.

Police said several vehicles - mainly vans - had been targeted in the Oakhill and central area of Horsham over the past few weeks.

Thieves have been stealing power tools and officers have stepped up patrols in the areas.

Residents are being told to make sure their vehicles are locked and secured overnight and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information can contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org