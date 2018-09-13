Warning after spate of vehicle break-ins in Horsham

Horsham Police has issued a warning to van owners following a spate of overnight break-ins.

Officers said they had received a number of reports this morning of vans being broken into overnight and power tools being stolen.

Police will be increasing patrols across the town over the next few nights as they continue to combat the issue and have called on owners not to leave any valuable items in their vehicles.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously or have any information on the break-ins call 101 or report it online at www.sussex.police.uk

Always call 999 in an emergency.