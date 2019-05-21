Warning follows suspected Crawley distraction burglary

A warning has been issued by police following a suspected distraction burglary in Crawley last week.

The incident happened in Maiden Lane, Langley Green, and is believed to have taken place on Wednesday May 15 around 6pm.

Sussex Police says that the suspect knocked at the door of the address and said they were from the Waterboard.

They added that they were doing work in the area and they needed to turn the stopcock off.

So the victim granted the suspect access to the address.

The victim later found money and personal valuables missing.

The Water company have confirmed that there were no engineers or works planned in the area.

