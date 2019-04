A man has been released on police bail after a woman reported she had been raped on Sunday, Sussex Police has revealed.

In a statement released yesterday (Tuesday), police said a woman reported she had been raped in an alleyway in Bognor Regis, and a man had been arrested.

Providing an update today (Wednesday), a spokesman said: "A 30-year-old Littlehampton man has been bailed until May 12 while enquiries continue."