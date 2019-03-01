What can be done to reduce Crawley crime?

The Safer Crawley Partnership wants to hear residents’ views on community safety issues to help shape what it will focus on for the next year.

The partnership is made up of Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, National Probation Service and Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group.

Have your say on what can be done to reduce crime

It has a duty to reduce crime and disorder, substance misuse, anti-social behaviour and reduce reoffending.

Councillor Brenda Smith, chair of the Safer Crawley Partnership, said: “We need to understand your priorities for reducing crime and increasing community safety so we can target our resources to help make the town safer.”

In 2018/19 it focused on three main areas; serious and organised crime, street community and vulnerable individuals.

The survey asks:

* What do you think the top three community safety priorities should be?

* What are you most concerned about in your neighbourhood?

* If you were concerned about something that was happening, would you tell someone even if it may not be a crime?

* Are you worried about becoming a victim of crime?

* Have you been a victim of crime in the past 12 months?

The survey runs until March 31.

The survey can be found here