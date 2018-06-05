Witness appeal after man assaulted and quad-bike stolen in Crawley

Police investigating the violent theft of a blue Yamaha quad-bike from the Asda supermarket car park in Pegler Way, Crawley, at 5.30pm on Friday (June 1) are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A group of white men in their 20s travelling in a black car ahead of the bike got out and assaulted the owner, knocking him to the ground.

One of the men then rode off on the bike.

It was seen several times as it headed south on the A23 towards Brighton, travelling at speed and failing to stop for police, before finally being lost near the city’s Hollingbury golf course.

Despite a search, neither the bike nor its rider have been traced.

The bike’s lawful owner, a 43-year-old man from Dorking, Surrey, suffered a split lip during the initial attack.

Anyone who saw what happened, noticed the quad bike heading south from Crawley to Brighton, who has dash-cam footage or who may have other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 959 of 01/06.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.