Witness appeal after theft of high-value watch in East Grinstead

Officers were called to the car park behind Waitrose today (Friday, June 4) after an elderly woman had her Rolex watch stolen around 11am to 11.30am.

Police said the victim was putting shopping in her car when she was approached by a woman purporting to be a charity worker.

The victim agreed to make a small donation to the charity, after which the suspect attempted to hug her.

Police have launched the appeal after today's theft in East Grinstead

Police said during this time, the suspect has taken the watch from the victim’s wrist.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 18 to 20 years old, around 5ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build and with brown hair.

Police said she was wearing a white coat zipped right up to the top with a hood up, and she was holding a clipboard.

The theft took place while the car park was very busy, and officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

They would also particularly like to speak to a woman who spoke to the victim in the car park after the theft.

If anyone has any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage from the area, or any information which they believe could help the investigation, please get in touch.