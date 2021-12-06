A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address in Fennel Crescent, Crawley, at around 9pm on Sunday December 5 to reports of a man who had been stabbed.

"Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His condition is not life threatening.

The incident happened at Fennel Crescent in Broadfield.

"Police later arrested a woman aged 48 on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody."